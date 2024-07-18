Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 97,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 36,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.
Field Trip Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
Featured Articles
