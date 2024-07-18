FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in June

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

FIGS Trading Up 2.1 %

FIGS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 114,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,649 shares of company stock worth $161,206. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,145,000 after buying an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,597,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FIGS by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $12,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

