Financial Contrast: Urgent.ly (ULY) and The Competition

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Urgent.ly to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Urgent.ly and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly Competitors 770 4092 5732 119 2.49

Profitability

Urgent.ly currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.14%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Urgent.ly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Urgent.ly Competitors -116.83% -1,808.48% -7.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urgent.ly and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million $74.73 million -0.01 Urgent.ly Competitors $939.92 million $10.37 million -4.38

Urgent.ly’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urgent.ly. Urgent.ly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

