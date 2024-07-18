Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.10

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 9317764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.