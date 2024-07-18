Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.10

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 9317764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
