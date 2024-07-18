Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,773 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

