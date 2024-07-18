First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.10

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 133645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 1,639,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

