First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 491,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 476,554 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.