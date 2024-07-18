First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $155.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

