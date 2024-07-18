First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 867,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,368. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 286,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

