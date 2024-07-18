First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.72.

First Solar Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

