First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $65.35. 30,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 27,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $419.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $19,997,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 106,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

