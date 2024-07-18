First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 51,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 117,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

