First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

