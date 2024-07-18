FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($194.01).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Ryan Mangold purchased 89 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($196.21).
FirstGroup Price Performance
Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.90 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.
FirstGroup Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FGP
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
