FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($194.01).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ryan Mangold purchased 89 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($196.21).

FirstGroup Price Performance

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.90 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40,000.00%.

FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

