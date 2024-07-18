Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.86 million during the quarter.
