Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLUT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,464.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,485,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
