Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 122,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 12,486,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,790,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 830,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

