Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 150,000 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,320,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $61,109.22.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $67,202.48.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52.

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

