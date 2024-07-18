Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 93,943 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,334. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.