Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 228,655 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 228,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $41,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,864.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,662 shares in the company, valued at $498,177.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $497,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.