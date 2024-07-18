Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $560.38. 1,203,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.