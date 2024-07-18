Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 201,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

