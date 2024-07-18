Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 201,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.74.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.