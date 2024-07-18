Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 94,452 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Bank OZK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,620 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 86.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,970. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

