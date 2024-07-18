Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Independent Bank worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 86.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 91,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $135,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

