Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,846. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

