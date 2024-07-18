Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.12% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,094,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 24,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

