Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 94,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 22,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,031. The company has a market cap of $441.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $80.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

