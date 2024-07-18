Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Banc of California worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 1,501,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,134. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

