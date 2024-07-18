Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Genworth Financial worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 1,937,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

