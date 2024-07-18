Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,380 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of SilverCrest Metals worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

