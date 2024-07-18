Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eltek by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eltek by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eltek during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Price Performance

NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 21,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,759. The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.32. Eltek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eltek



Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

