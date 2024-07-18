Foundry Partners LLC Sells 30,270 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Seneca Foods worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. 9,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.40. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SENEA

Seneca Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.