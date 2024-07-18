Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 9.4%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 915.50 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.66). 23,517,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,350% from the average session volume of 528,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821.50 ($10.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday.

Frasers Group Price Performance

Frasers Group Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 855.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

