Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,411 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $74,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,417 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.0 %

FCX traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 10,723,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,637,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.