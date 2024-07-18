Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.75 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 1,578,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,600,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,810 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

