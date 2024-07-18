Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Up 1.6%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.20 ($32.83) and last traded at €30.02 ($32.63). Approximately 981,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.56 ($32.13).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.17.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.