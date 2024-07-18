Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.86 and last traded at $124.89. 102,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 599,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,650,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.