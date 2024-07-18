FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
FRP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,699. The company has a market capitalization of $570.60 million, a P/E ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of FRP
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter worth $248,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.