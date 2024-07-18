FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,699. The company has a market capitalization of $570.60 million, a P/E ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FRP

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter worth $248,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

