Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.93%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after buying an additional 216,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

