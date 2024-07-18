FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

