FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Boosted by Zacks Research

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Teradata in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Teradata has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $54,332,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,199,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

