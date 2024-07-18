Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at C$10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gamehost has a 1-year low of C$8.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.94.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.55 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gamehost will post 1.009901 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gamehost

Gamehost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.