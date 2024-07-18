Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $61.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

GLPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

