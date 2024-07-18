Gary A. Lyons Sells 930 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $144.14. 581,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,731,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.