General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Trading Up 0.9%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $294.92 and last traded at $294.53. 59,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,046,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.37 and a 200 day moving average of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

