General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.03

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 511815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in General Motors by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 242,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

