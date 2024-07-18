GeoVax Labs, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for GeoVax Labs in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($7.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.98 EPS.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOVX. Roth Mkm started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

