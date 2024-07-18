Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 184,919 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 93,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

