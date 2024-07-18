Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 169,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 36,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 14.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.