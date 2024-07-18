Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Up 2.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 28,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 118,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.58%.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $4,979,700. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

